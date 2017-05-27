Over 250 cans purchased at grocery stores in ten states

One out of three cans tested positive for BPA

Nearly 40% of the cans tested used BPA-containing linings. While this is down from our 2015 report, which showed 67% of cans with BPA, the threat of exposure to BPA from canned food remains high.

The contents from four cans that tested positive for BPA were tested by an independent lab for BPA contamination; all four tested positive for BPA in the food.

The two largest grocery chains in the country, Kroger and Albertsons, continue to sell food cans lined with toxic BPA. 36% of Albertsons', and 33% of Kroger's "private label" food cans tested positive for this harmful chemical. While that demonstrates both companies have made notable progress, which we applaud, more work is still clearly needed.

Cans purchased from certain dollar stores were more likely to contain BPA, a particular concern for low-income communities of color who live in "food deserts" where canned food from the local dollar store is often the most convenient and affordable option. Studies show that people in these communities have, on average, higher levels of BPA in their bodies than the rest of the population.

While some companies are moving away from BPA in their canned foods, there is inadequate safety information on the materials they are using to replace BPA. 19% of the cans tested use linings containing PVC, a toxic substitute. Other substitute linings found by CEH include materials that have not been adequately evaluated for safety.

