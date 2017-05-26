Why Eat Together as a Family?

"We have long known that the more often children have dinner with their parents the less likely they are to smoke, drink or use drugs. We can now confirm another positive effect of family dinners — that the more often teens have dinner with their parents, the more likely they are to report talking to their parents about what's going on in their lives. ... In today's busy and overscheduled world, taking the time to come together for dinner really makes a difference in a child's life."

Barriers to Family Meal Time?

"Among dual-headed households, women had lower odds of eating a family dinner when both parents were employed compared [to] a dual-headed household with employed male/non-employed female ... Family structure, parental gender and employment status all influence the odds of having a family dinner."

Move Your Family 'Dinner' as Early in the Day as You Can

Family Meals Are Better for Your Waistline and Emotional Well-Being

Research shows that children who share family meals three or more times a week are more likely to be in a healthy weight range and make better food choices. They're more likely to eat healthy foods and less likely to eat unhealthy ones, and also less likely to develop eating disorders.9

A Cornell University study found that families (both adults and children) who eat dinner in their kitchen or dining rooms have significantly lower BMIs than families who eat elsewhere. For boys, remaining at the table until everyone is finished with eating was also associated with a lower BMI.10

Researchers at the European Conference on Obesity reported that children who don't eat dinner with their parents at least twice weekly are 40 percent more likely to be overweight than those who do.11

Higher self-esteem and life satisfaction

More trusting and helpful behaviors toward others and better relationships with their parents

Better vocabulary and academic performance

Lower teen pregnancy rates and truancy14

Increased resilience to stress

A Successful Family Meal Should Be Media-Free

Ages 2 to 7: What is your favorite silly face to make? Name three things that are fun for you.

Ages 8 to 13: Make up three silly new traditions for our family. What are you most looking forward to about a new school year (or fall)?

Ages 14 to 100: What is your most unusual talent? Demonstrate it! If you could create a school dedicated to fun, what would it be like? What classes would be taught there?

"Another great benefit of meal planning is the time it saves. Planning ahead allows me to cook things in bulk and freeze for a future meal or make extra of a protein to use in a quick meal later in the week. In the winter, I cook a lot of slow-cooker meals and pre-make many of these to keep in the freezer so that I can just stick one in the Crock-Pot and go in the morning on busy days."