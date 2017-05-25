The Obama administration knowingly let in at least 16 admitted MS-13 gang members who arrived at the U.S. as illegal immigrant teenagers in 2014, a top senator said Wednesday, citing internal documents that showed the teens were shipped to juvenile homes throughout the country.Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said afrom 2014 detailing the 16 people who were caught crossing the border."CBP apprehended them,," Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said.The gang members were part of the surge of UAC, or "unaccompanied alien children," as the government labels them, who overwhelmed the Obama administration in 2014, leaving Homeland Security struggling to staunch the flow from Central America.Officials at the time said the children should be treated as refugees fleeing horrific conditions back home — thoughMr. Johnson said the image of UAC as little children is misleading.The majority were also male, making them targets for gang recruiting.