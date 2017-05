The installation of the official Microsoft patch and security software updates can protect computers from attacks of the WannaCry ransomware , Russian security software company Kaspersky Lab has said.A massive number of organisations across the globe have been targeted by the malware since May 12.According to a statement provided by Kaspersky, its computer system monitoring tool has detected 11 kinds of such malicious programmes that WannaCry uses to encrypt computer files.The cyber security provider warned against using the means of decryption offered on the Internet or received in emails, as WannaCry's encryption algorithm can not be decoded with existing methods, which, worse still, may cause even greater harm to the infected computer and others connected to it, thus accelerating the propagation.Noting that precautions play a crucial part in defending against the WannaCry virus, Kaspersky suggests users install an official patch from Microsoft that closes the vulnerability used in the attack as well as upgrade the security software scanning critical areas at all time to detect potential infection as early as possible.It is also suggested to create file backup copies on a regular basis and store copies on storage devices that are not constantly connected to the computer.For computers within corporate networks, once an attack is spotted, disconnection of the invaded computer from the Internet and internal networks needs to be done immediately."Nevertheless, the presence of this vulnerability appears to be the most significant factor that caused the outbreak," it said.At present, network security companies, including Kaspersky, are developing more effective means of fighting the WannaCry virus and decoding maliciously encrypted files, and relevant information will be released in a timely manner, Kaspersky said.