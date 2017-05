© Anawat Sudchanham/Shutterstock



Researchers at the University of California at San Francisco, or UCSF, have found a technique to transplant cells into organs to treat disease and restore failing organs."Our research is in its early stage," Dr. Tammy T. Chang, an assistant professor in the UCSF Department of Surgery, said in a press release . "We've shown we can create the hospitable environment for new cells. Full demonstration of the procedure's value will be when we can introduce stem cells to restore function to diseased livers and other organs."Researchers directed IRE at selected sites on the liver of anesthetized mice to prepare for transplanting cells into organs. The pulses carved out the necessary pocket without harming vital structures between cells known as extracellular matrix providing support critical for the new cells to survive. The procedure triggers minimal inflammation and scarring in treated tissue.The team used IRE to implant hospitable niche in the livers of mice and transplanted clusters of liver cells, or hepatocytes, into the space, which established healthy colonies.IRE could be used as a minimally invasive stem cell transplantation procedure to regenerate organs compromised by defects in specific types of cells like in end-stage liver, kidney, heart and lung diseases.The study was published in Bio Techniques