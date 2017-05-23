© Kim Brunhuber/CBC



Chinese shoppers will soon be able to free up their hands, thanks to new technology that enables consumers to pay with their faces.said Chen Jidong on Monday, who is in charge of biometric identification technology at Ant Financial, the affiliate financial service of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.Alipay is now testing the technology.While many viewers marvelled at the technology, some web users were worried about security.Chen said that user authorization will be required to use facial recognition payment, but didn't give an exact date for when the service will debut.Facial recognition payment was listed among 10 breakthrough technologies by the MIT Technology Review earlier this year.In 2015, Alipay started using a face-detection system for customer log in. The technology has also been used by other Internet companies such as Baidu and Tencent.