Ground to sky lightning in Oklahoma City on May 18 2017.
With atmospheric changes expected during the grand solar minimum intensification and the inter-tropical convergence zone shifting, strange occurrences in our skies are to be expected. Here we go, Ground to Sky Lightning, but the media blames it on mobile phone towers. Also record cold and snow records broken during the latest storm on record with the greatest snow depths back to 1880's. Also I included the newest research I have on the timeline and intensification for the grand solar minimum.


