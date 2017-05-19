Society's Child
Neo-Nazi back home from Azov Battalion: 'I can kill a person without any remorse'
Vz.ru, translated by Tom Winter
Fort Russ News
Fri, 19 May 2017 16:19 UTC
Fort Russ News
Fri, 19 May 2017 16:19 UTC
The Norwegian edition of Det hvite raseriet, the text of which is quoted by InoSMI, notes that Skillt became a famous person in Kiev: thousands of people monitored his publications in social networks, he was interviewed by Newsweek and the BBC.
[We found the BBC interview, and insert this passage from it:
In a telephone conversation from an undisclosed location, Mr Skillt told me more about his duties: "I have at least three purposes in the Azov Battalion: I am a commander of a small reconnaissance unit, I am also a sniper, and sometimes I work as a special coordinator for clearing houses and going into civilian areas." [our emphasis]
As to his political views, Mr Skillt prefers to call himself a nationalist, but in fact his views are typical of a neo-Nazi. "It's all about how you see it," he says. "I would be an idiot if I said I did not want to see survival of white people. After World War Two, the victors wrote their history. They decided that it's always a bad thing to say I am white and I am proud."]
"I know that I can kill a person without any remorse. But it is this confidence that frightens me terribly. Everyday. All the time since August 2015, when I was at the front for the last time, I'm scared. I'm scared that I can get into a situation when I lose control of myself and kill a person completely automatically," he told the publication.
Skillt worked in construction, and in February 2014 went to Ukraine, where he became a foreign legionary in the Azov battalion. He said that he was there with seven Swedes and one Norwegian.
"I saw a Russian soldier through the optical sights and fired. "Oh my God! - I thought. "The devil!" The distance was so great that I could not hear his cry, but I saw through the scope that he was terribly hurt. I think that he had a painful shock. This caused a great deal of stress on my assistant. After all, it was he who gave me information about the distance and the strength of the wind," Skillt said.
"He shouted to me with all his might:" The three clicks higher! " Then I raised my rifle again and thought: "We need to finish all this." But I hit him in the thigh," he added. About his decision to go to Ukraine Skillt explained his desire to fight at the front "with his ideological brothers." "If the Russians seize Ukraine, they will then seize Finland. And from there it's a stone's throw to Stockholm," he said.
"I remember that I shot one person while he was taking a leak," Schillt added.
Asked how many people he killed, Shillt replied: "Expressen wrote: 20 people. I did not challenge this figure."
"I returned home from the war nine months ago, but every day I want to tell my wife:" Go to hell. I'm leaving," he confessed. - If someone from the "real" calls today and says: "We are leaving for Moscow to fight ..." Then what the wife or child may say won't matter. I love her. But - all the best! "
It has been often reported about the fact that foreign mercenaries are fighting in the Donbass on the side of Ukrainian security forces. So, in October last year, the intelligence service of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) recorded up to 80 mercenaries from Italy and France at Kramatorsk aerodrome, controlled by the Ukrainian security forces. Citizens of Georgia and Poland were also noticed in the fighting.
Recall, Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not involved in the events in the South-East of Ukraine, is not a party to the internal conflict, and is interested in Ukraine overcoming the political and economic crisis.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Neo-Nazi back home from Azov Battalion: 'I can kill a person without any remorse'The Swedish neo-Nazi, former member of the Ku Klux Klan and sniper Mikael Skillt, spoke about the fighting in the South-East of Ukraine, in which he took part until August 2015. The Norwegian...