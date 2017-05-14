At least nine people have been killed as lightning strikes different parts of the country for the second consecutive week.The deaths on Saturday were reported in Naogaon, Khagrachhari and Brahmanbaria districts,Two farmers were killed in lightning while working in Atari Upazila of Naogaon, Superintendent of Police Mozammel Haque said.Another person died at the same Upazila. He was returning home with cattle when the lightning struck him.A seven-year-old schoolboy died after being hit by lightning in Mohadebpur Upazila of the district. The boy was on his school's veranda when he was hit by lightning.In Khagrachhari, the three victims included a 45-year-old woman and her 20 years old son. They were taking lunch when the lightning hit them, said Bhaibonchhara Union Parishad Chairman Parimal Tripura.The other victim, a farmer, was killed while working in the field Sadar Police Station OC Tareq Muhammad Abdul Hannan.In Brahmanbaria,while ploughing.