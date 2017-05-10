5.9 magnitude earthquake

2017-05-10 07:59:57 UTC

UTC time: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 07:59 AM

Your time: 2017-05-10T07:59:57Z
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 5.9 - 28km SW of Tanaga Volcano, Alaska
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

10 km depth Andreanof Islands, Aleutian Island