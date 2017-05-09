© YouTube/Associated Press (screen capture)

A strong spring storm dropped a blanket of hail throughout much of Denver and prompted severe thunderstorm warnings across the Eastern Plains.The National Weather Service warned of large hail and possible wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) along the Front Range on Monday afternoon. The storm moved quickly through downtown Denver, creating rivers of hail and a layer of ice on Coors Field ahead of a Colorado Rockies baseball game.National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Fredin says baseball-sized hail fell in the western Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge. He says "you gotta assume there's gonna be a lot" of damage from the storm, which is headed north of Denver at about 25 mph (40 kph).Tornados are possible in the eastern part of the state through Monday.The Associated Press