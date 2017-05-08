© AFP 2017/ ABDULLAH DOMA

, Sky News Arabia reported Monday, citing army's statement.The Libyan forces under command of Gen. Khalifa Haftar have also regained control of several facilities in the northern part of the Libyan city.In 2014, Haftar announced the Dignity Operation to defeat the militants in Libya, such as the al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists. At the moment, his armed troops control a significant part of the country's eastern regions.Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out in the country and long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, and the country was contested by two rival governments — the internationally-recognized Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress.The internal conflict and instability prompted the advance of several militant and terrorist groups, which have established control over different parts of Libya.