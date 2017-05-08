Puppet Masters
Gen. Haftar's Libyan military forces liberate port in Benghazi from Al-Qaeda terrorists
Sputnik
Mon, 08 May 2017 20:37 UTC
The Libyan forces under command of Gen. Khalifa Haftar have also regained control of several facilities in the northern part of the Libyan city.
In 2014, Haftar announced the Dignity Operation to defeat the militants in Libya, such as the al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists. At the moment, his armed troops control a significant part of the country's eastern regions.
Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out in the country and long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, and the country was contested by two rival governments — the internationally-recognized Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress.
The internal conflict and instability prompted the advance of several militant and terrorist groups, which have established control over different parts of Libya.
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
Quick! Quick! Somebody tell these [Link] transgender people who got STONED in plain Germany that there is nothing to fear about Islam, and that...
5.6 Gb On youtube 7:14:13 [Link]
I never thought i would be watching a 7:14 long video, but well it is 2:45 in and i dig it so far.
He said that the possible impact of the plan on US-led fight against Daesh in the country is unclear yet. Maybe they should get some legal mandate...
We cure the old fashioned way; is that it? Yea, sure 7,000 corpses from this one, but how many others elsewhere?
