Puppet Masters
Trump wants US Congress to ask Sally Yates about classified leaks under oath
Sputnik
Mon, 08 May 2017 13:58 UTC
Yates will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday afternoon as part of an investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
"Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. [White House] Council," Trump said in a Twitter post.
US media reported Yates gave a forceful warning to the White House about Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak three weeks before Flynn resigned. The reports contradict statements made by the White House.
The White House said Flynn resigned because of misinforming to Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations. Flynn originally said sanctions against Russia were not discussed in his conversations with Kislyak, but then admitted they were mentioned.
Trump fired Yates on January 31 after she refused to defend his executive order on immigration in court.
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
