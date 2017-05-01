© Leon Neal

Politicians the world over are known for their verbal gymnastics and rhetorical agility when facing down tough questions from reporters or members of the public. British PM Theresa May, however, failed spectacularly in this regard on Sunday.In an appearance on the Andrew Marr Show, the host pressed May about the increasing number of British nurses relying on food stamps to survive."Lots of ordinary nurses, by the end of the week, are having to use food banks because they can't afford to pay for food," Marr told the PM in an interview on Sunday morning. "That is not the sort of country you want to run, is it?" he asked.Marr was not so easily rebuffed, however:In her response, the PM believed the issue was more nuanced than Marr was making it out to be:, and I want to develop an economy where, yes, we have a strong economy so we can pay for the public services that people need. But also we have an economy where we're creating secure jobs, and higher paid jobs for people."Marr once again prodded the prime minister for an answer: "The problem is they haven't got enough money to eat at the moment."However May stuck to her guns saying:If you look at the proposals the Labour party is coming forward with, they're nonsensical, simply don't add up, and would actually lead to less money being available for the NHS, less money for public sector pay, and higher taxes."Predictably May's comments sparked a backlash on social media not least from Labour politicians.