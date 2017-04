© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed what thoughts help him retain mental equilibrium during rigorous negotiations.Spartak Moscow is a prominent Russian football club which has celebrated its 95th anniversary.On April 16, Lavrov went ecstatic witnessing his favorite football team Spartak's triumph over their bitter rival Zenit from Saint Petersburg. After the game he entered the team's cloakroom where he took a photo with left lateral Dmitry Kombarov as well as the whole squad.But Lavrov doesn't just watch football. Last March, he played the game himself during a match devoted to the establishment of Russia's Popular Football League — an amateur tournament for people over 45.This is how the top diplomat scores goals Lavrov also revealed his tastes in music.he added.P. S. Given Spartak's seven-point lead with only seven games left in the tournament, Sergei Lavrov probably hopes to receive a huge emotional booster in May, when the matches end, as the team has not won the championship since 2001.