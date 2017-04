© Mike Theiler / Reuters



If you're walking around Washington DC early Wednesday, you may encounter blaring sirens, stressed emergency service personnel, police cordons and utter pandemonium. Not to worry, it's part of a 'full scale' terrorist attack drill.The drill will be staged at six sites in the District of Columbia, suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments . It occurs just hours before the entire US Senate attend a major White House briefing on North Korea.The drill will start at 7:30am EST. The public have been reassured that it will take place in a "controlled environment," and that there is no cause for alarm.The drill comes as the Trump administration prepares to hold a major briefing on North Korea later on Wednesday.Reuters described the meeting as unusual, noting that it was rare for the entire Senate to go to the White House, and for all four of those officials to be involved.