Confirming a Bloomberg report from early March, on Monday the State Department issued a statement that Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman.

"The Department of State is pleased to welcome Heather Nauert as the new State Department spokesperson," the announcement said.

"Nauert comes to the department with more than 15 years of experience as an anchor and correspondent covering both foreign and domestic news and events, including the 9/11 terror attacks, the war in Iraq, and the genocide in Darfur, Sudan. Heather's media experience and long interest in international affairs will be invaluable as she conveys the administration's foreign policy priorities to the American people and the world."

Taking the job that CNBC's John Harwood would have been delighted to land had Hillary Clinton won, Nauert reportedly accepted the job last month although it was not confirmed until now.

Nauert has been a news anchor on Fox & Friends since 2012 and has been with the Fox News and local New York Fox affiliate Fox-5 for most of the past 20 years, save for a two-year stint at ABC News from 2005-2007. Before announcing his candidacy, President Trump had appeared on the Fox morning show as a weekly guest over the course of several years.

During a recent press conference, Trump specifically praised Fox & Friends for having "very honorable people."

Nauert's hiring would represent the second Fox journalist to jump to the State Department recently. Jonathan Wachtel, who served as the network's United Nations correspondent, was named spokesman for the U.S. mission to the U.N. on Feb. 25.

Nauert graduated from Mt. Vernon College for Women and earned her master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.