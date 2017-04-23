At least five people have been killed when lightning strike different coastal districts as the stormy weather continues across the country.Three people were killed in Chittagong and one each in Patuakhali and Bagerhat on Saturday.The former director of the now-defunct SAARC Weather Research Centre, Sujit Kumar Debsharma told bdnews24.com at that time that every year about 300 people die in Bangladesh due to the thunderstorms.Thunderstorms are common phenomena in this season of the nor'wester, he said. Generally, thunderstorms occur between March and May, and may also occur in October-November.He said that when cumulonimbus clouds form, thunderstorms occur.Cumulonimbus is a dense towering vertical cloud associated with thunderstorms and atmospheric instability, forming from water vapour carried by powerful upward air currents.