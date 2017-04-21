© Quora

So the question is: What do we do now?

What does that mean?

So what do we do?

And what is the Trump administration doing?

Let's say you know someone who wears funny blue suits and doesn't share your views on politics. So you decide to stick this person in a cage and put him on a diet of bread and water until he agrees to change his wardrobe and adjust his thinking. And when he sits quietly on the cage-floor with his hands folded, you ignore him altogether and deal with other matters. But when he stomps his feet in anger or violently shakes the cage, you throw cold water on him or poke him in the back with a sharp stick.How long do you think it'll take before your prisoner changes his clothes and comes around to [the] "exceptional" way of seeing things?People don't respond positively to hectoring, intimidation and cruelty, in fact, they deeply resent it and fight back. And, yet,Washington's policy towards the DPRK is not comprised of "carrots and sticks"; it's sticks and bigger sticks.But the policy hasn't worked, has it, because now the North has nuclear weapons, which isSo we don't even have to make the case that US policy is a flop, because the North's nuclear arsenal does that for us. Case closed!to achieve what it was supposed to achieve. It was the wrong approach and it produced an outcome that we did not want. We could argue that Washington's belligerence and threats pushed the North to build nukes, but we'll save that for some other time. The main thing is toin a fundamental way. North Korea now has nuclear weapons, which means that. US policy-makers need to repeat that to themselves and let it sink in. It changes the calculus entirely. When one realizes that the North now has the power to reduce Osaka, Tokyo or Seoul to smoldering rubble with one flip of the switch, that has to be taken seriously. In practical terms,The military option will lead to a nuclear exchange which — by the way - is not the outcome we want.that have arisen due to our 64 year-long failed policy, and respond accordingly.It means thatbecause the North is fine-tuning its ballistic missile technology so it can hit targets in the US with nuclear weapons. This didn't have to happen, but it is happening and we need to deal with it. Fast.We do what every civilized country in the world does; we, we turbo-charge our, we engage the North in, we agree to providefor the North to suspend or abandon its nuclear weapons programs, and we agree to provide the North withincluding aexplicitly states that the US will not launch another aggression against the North, and aof all US occupation forces and weaponry on the Korean peninsula.That's what we do. That's how we put an end to this unfortunate and entirely avoidable geopolitical fiasco.that requires both sides to gradually deescalate, meet certain clearly-articulated benchmarks, and peacefully resolve the long-festering situation through focused and results-oriented negotiation.They've ratcheted up theput the, moved ap into Korean waters, and threatened to use theAfter 64 years of failure, they've decided to double-down on the same policy.Washington is incapable of learning from its mistakes. It keeps stepping on the same rake over and over again.