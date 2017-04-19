Eyewitnesses to the bomb attack on a refugee convoy near Aleppo that killed dozens of children said the militants lured people out of the vehicles with snacks before the explosion, and also stopped them from escaping the blast site.A powerful explosion hit several buses full of people leaving militant-held towns and villages outside Aleppo last Saturday, killing over 100 people, including dozens of children, and injuring scores more.Following the attack, Vanessa Beeley of the 21st Century Wire website gathered first-hand accounts from those who survived the assault.The exclusive videos she provided to RT shed more light on the incident.The driver said the militants knew for sure that the children "haven't seen biscuits and crisps for so long" as they were under siege. "People have been stuck in buses for 48 hours as the rebels didn't let us out," he noted. Many people, including children, left the buses and approached the car when the blast hit the convoy."There were Ahrar ash-Sham and Jabhat al-Nusra [Al-Nusra Front], and some factions of the Free Syrian Army [FSA]... when the blast rocked the area, people rushed into the woods but"We don't know where they [the children] are. They're gone. There are no bodies. We've searched for them, but with no result," one of the witnesses said.WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO, VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISEDMany relatives of those missing still know nothing of their whereabouts, other witnesses said.Beeley, who has consistently covered the Syrian war, also filmed people's testimonies about their escape from the rebel-held areas. The evacuees boarded the buses on Friday in the Rashideen neighborhood of Aleppo, butMany of them, however, were happy to leave as "this place turned into a terrorists' hotbed," one woman said.International organizations have already condemned the attack on the humanitarian convoy in the strongest terms."We must draw from this not only anger, but renewed determination to reach all the innocent children throughout Syria with help and comfort," said UNICEF's executive director, Anthony Lake. "And draw from it also the hope that all those with the heart and the power to end this war will do so."However, Beeley told RT that not many in the West followed the UN's example in decrying the attack.