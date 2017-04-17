An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 has struck northwest of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey says.The quake today was initially reported with a magnitude of 6.0 but was later downgraded by the USGS.It was recorded at aand was located around 250km northwest of Vanuatu's Santo island, the USGS said.There was no immediate tsunami warning or any reports of damage or casualties.Source: AAP