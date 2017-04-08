A 10-year-old pug named Cookie is safe and sound after falling into a giant sinkhole following a heavy rainstorm in north Florida.Crews from multiple agencies worked five hours to lift her to safety Tuesday night near Gainesville.The Gainesville Sun reports Cookie followed owner Patricia Langston to her barn on Tuesday evening.Laurel Johanson, Cookie's other owner, says the dog disappeared from sight in the 30-foot-deep sinkhole.The University of Florida's Veterinary Emergency Treatment Service and other crews dug for hours until fourth-year veterinary student Jennifer Groover was finally lowered into the hole to get Cookie. She says the dog scrambled into her lap and they were hoisted to safety.Source: AP