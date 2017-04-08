A ferocious hailstorm and heavy rain battered the city of Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, causing scenes of chaos across the city on Wednesday night.The downtown was seriously flooded by the deluge, with the precipitation level rising to 23 millimeters in an hour. The dramatic hailstorm brought traffic to a standstill as huge hailstones pelted the city,Police officers were mobilized to important intersections to direct the traffic amid the challenging weather conditions."Our sub-office has been working on the second-tier contingency plan. All police officers, no matter if they are off-duty or on-call, were ordered to get to work and control the traffic in this district," said Yang Ying, a local police officer.As well as police, firefighters, city management officers, and municipality administration workers were deployed to places where they were most needed to help drain water and ensure people's safety.According to firefighting authorities, a total of 71 people were rescued overnight.Traffic returned to normal after the water was drained at around 01:00 in the morning.