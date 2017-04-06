When I initially read that sarin nerve agent had been used in an attack on Idlib, I was surprised that the chemical warfare agent had been identified so quickly.



On watching the video of the incident, I quickly concluded that it was unlikely a sarin attack. If it was the first responders would also have been killed, and the victims' symptoms appeared to be the result of a "choking agent", and not a military grade agent.

Each of the red flags, on the other hand, strongly suggests that the incident was (yet another) false flag operation perpetrated by the terroristsA key consideration would be Cui bono?Do imperial terrorist proxies benefit from demonizing Assad and hastily accusing him of "killing his own people"? Yes they do.Was there foreknowledge of the event? Apparently so.Reporterannounced before the event, that it was going to occur.And what about the chemical agent itself? The hasty conclusion that the gas was sarin is unreasonable, not only because the conclusion was reached almost immediately,In an interview conducted on April 5, 2017,, a former army bomb disposal officer, made these observations:At the very least, the totality of these red flags demands an independent investigation, which would likely take weeks, rather than hours. Failing this, the reasonable conclusion would be that the incident was a false flag event.In matters of war and peace, thorough investigations should be a matter of importance and priority, but accusations are already infesting mainstream media narratives, so the more likely outcome is that the incident will be used to falsely blame the Assad government, with a view to prolonging the war, and destroying Syria and her people.NATO warmongers do not want peace.