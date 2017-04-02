© Sputnik/ Mohamad Maruf

The campaign to liberate eastern Aleppo resulted in the destruction of many schools. Media and officials rushed to blame the Syrian government and their Russian allies of deliberately targeting the places of learning.During last year's campaign to liberate eastern Aleppo from jihadist militants, more than half of its schools were destroyed. Western politicians, pundits and media instantly jumped to point the finger at the Syrian government and Russia.. Several months after the end of the fighting, journalists on the ground have begun searching for the truth.Despite having been cleared by demining teams, the former place of learning is still filled with residues of explosives and chemicals used to make bombs.Phelan observed that "even though this school has been cleared by demining teams, the dangers are still everywhere - buckets full of explosive leftovers, these buildings are unsecure." Unfortunately, she added,Children showed the journalist the basement of their school, which they said militants had once used as a jail.One boy told the journalist: "I used to live nearby.."A few months after the end of fighting in Aleppo, the journalist noted that "there are trickles of people slowly beginning to return to their heavily damaged homes, kids also returning to some of the public schools."Overstretched and undermanned, the government has had to resort to putting signs on the walls of schools, "warning children how to identify unused IEDS, mines, and ammunition." That, Phelan observed, is "the legacy of rebels who once used these schools as their bases."