Three persons died after they were struck by lightning last night in separate places.According to the Makawanpur District Police Office, a 23-year-old Jit Bahadur Syantang Lama of Gadhi Rural Municipality died on the spot after he was struck by a bolt of lightning at around 11 pm last night. He was sleeping when the incident occurred.Three other family members of Lama were injured in the incident and are currently being treated at the Hetaunda Hospital, police added.Likewise, a 14-year-old Bahadur Gurung of Kaski died on the spot when he was struck by lightning at Chhundrung of Annapurna Rural Municipality in the district yesterday.Gurung was returning home after collecting fodder when the incident occurred, informed Khadga Bahadur Khatri, spokesperson of the Kaski District Police Office.Similarly, a 46-year-old Sanu Kanchhi Tamang died and her daughter-in-law Sukurani Tamang (20) was injured when the bolt of lightning struck their house at Jugal Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchok.The duo were cooking when the incident occurred.Injured daughter-in-law is receiving treatment at the Jalbire Primary Health Centre, the Jalbire Area Police Office informed.