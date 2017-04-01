© Screenshot from Abu Dhabi Network @net_ad / Instagram

Kuwaiti police have arrested a woman for filming her Ethiopian maid falling from the seventh floor of a building in an apparent suicide attempt, according to local media and a rights group. The employer made no efforts to save the desperate housekeeper.Footage posted online shows the terrified maid screaming while clinging to the outside of the building, in an apparent last-minute change of heart.The woman filming the incident makes no effort to come to her aid, but instead continues taking footage. She can be heard telling the maid, "Oh crazy, come back," according to AFP.Her life was fortunately spared after hitting an awning, rather than the pavement.Kuwait's criminal investigation police have referred the employer to the prosecution over failing to help the victim, according to Al-Seyassah newspaper.The Kuwait Society for Human Rights has also called on authorities to investigate the case and refer it to court.Two-thirds of Kuwait's population is comprised of migrant workers, according to Human Rights Watch.Although the country passed a law in 2015 that gave domestic workers more rights as employees - including paid annual leave and the right to a weekly day off - protections are still weaker than those which safeguard other professions.