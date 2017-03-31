Puppet Masters
Do politicians get even crazier during the springtime?
Jean Perier
New Eastern Outlook
Psychiatrists are convinced that the destructive power of these symptoms depends on the nature and stage of development of one's disease, along with patient's mental limitations. Psychiatrists often joke about the fact that there are no healthy people, only undiagnosed ones, but in general it's easier to diagnose a person in spring than in winter or summer.
It is difficult to state with certainty how much more often seasonal exacerbations occur in politicians than in ordinary mortals. It's a common joke that in order to go insane one must have a brain, and certain political figures have shown no signs of possessing one. But by putting jokes aside, one may note that a cook that has gone mental in the worst case scenario can completely ruin a dish, but with a politician hit by a similar scenario can lead his country to grave consequences.
It is therefore not surprising that a great many of wars and revolutions began in the spring. Take, at least the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Vietnam.
Certain announcement made by the rich and powerful in springtime continue fascinating political analysts and historians alike. For instance, in the spring of 2004 George Bush Junior made a pretty peculiar statement, by saying that: "I'm honored to shake the hand of a brave Iraqi citizen who had his hand cut off by Saddam Hussein."
However, such statements are just the icing on a cake. For instance, US Secretary of Defense James Forrestal in the spring of 1949 jumped out of a window, crying "The Russians are coming. The Russians are coming. They're right around. I've seen Russian soldiers." However, this is not always the case with mental cases, as the French Prime Minister Pierre Bérégovoy was particularly quiet before his death. On May 1, 1993 he demanded his bodyguard to hand him a gun and put two bullets into his head.
However, it seems that American politicians are more inclined to suffer from mental conditions associated with springtime than any other politicians in the world. It's been over two months since Trump took office, but we still hear announcement about Russia's meddling in the elections, even though no evidence of any has been presented to this very date. Yet, Former Vice President Dick Cheney would announce at the Economic Times Global Business Summit in New Delhi that: "Putin and his government, his organization, to interfere in major ways with our basic, fundamental democratic processes. In some quarters that would be considered an act of war."
It's curious that the Wall Street Journal has already announced that President Donald Trump's ties to Russia are becomingly slightly more concerning to Americans, including significant portions of his own political base, and yet remain a low-priority issue for many people, as a new poll found. Moreover, the absence of such ties has already been announced by a number of leading US intelligence agencies, yet Dick Cheney won't let go, since he's convinced that Russia is about to invade Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Unfortunately, he fails to provide any logical explanation that could back such claims up.
A lot has already been said about America's "heavyweight Senator"John McCain, who has come under heavy criticism lately for the fact that he has routinely advocated the sacrifice of US interests while pushing for confrontation and sometimes war with a long list of countries around the globe: Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Iran, North Korea and, worst of all, Russia. There is scarcely a conflict he doesn't want the United States to plunge into. What's even worse, rarely a military deployment he advocates to start is not going to be permanent. Whatever the international issue, he sees US military action as the answer.
The National Interest has already noted that Senator McCain's lack of geopolitical sense has been on dramatic display with the issue of NATO expansion. Never mind that the transatlantic alliance was created to promote US security. In recent years NATO has added numerous nations that are security black holes, offering far more costs than benefits.
This media source would go as far as to announce that the latest wannabe security dependent with Senator McCain's backing is Montenegro, a postage stamp country with maximum political conflicts and minimum military capabilities. If Senator McCain believes Montenegro aids the United States, he is living in a parallel universe. His mental confusion is even greater if he actually believes Montenegro is under attack.
However, politicians are not the only ones affected by springtime, it's curious that immediately after the deadly rampage near Parliament in London, British conservative journalist Louise Mensch would tweet that the terrorist attack has "got everything to do with Russia."
One can't help but wonder are the above mentioned politicians are going to act as sane human beings in the summer. Let's wait and see.
Comment: Not gonna happen. No matter the season, pathological is pathological.
