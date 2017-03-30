© Robert Lyden



Researchers are trying to determine how a humpback whale that washed ashore Tuesday on Anderson Island died.According to the Cascadia Research Collective, a non-profit group that conducts research on whales, the humpback had been spotted in the area recently and looked small.It washed ashore in the Thompson Cove area on the south end of Anderson Island.Researchers are conducting a necropsy to determine how the whale died.Friend of Q13 News and photographer Robert Lyden said the whale will likely be towed to McNeil Island soon for more research.