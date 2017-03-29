A prophetess, Ewura Esi Amanda, has been struck and killed by lightning at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.Amanda, who is the spiritual leader of the International Christian Bible Church, was struck dead at her house on Sunday, according to a report by the Daily Guide.The report quoted an eyewitness, Blessing Kwame Mensah, as saying that the incident happened at about 8:30 pm.He said around 8pm it started raining heavily and the prophetess, who operates a mini mart at her house, was packing her wares into the shop when the lightning struck.Mensah said she was later found unconscious in front of her residence, prompting onlookers to rush her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.She left behind two daughters.