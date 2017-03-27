Puppet Masters
Lavrov says Moscow requests special UNSC briefing over US actions in Mosul
Sputnik
Mon, 27 Mar 2017 14:57 UTC
Sputnik cited a representative of the Iraqi Turkmen Front as confirming following media reports last week the death of 200 civilians due to bombings carried out by coalition forces on Islamic State (banned in Russia) positions in Mosul. It was unclear from multiple reports, however, whether the casualties were due to air strikes or Iraqi ground forces fire.
"Today we requested a special briefing in the Security Council. I do not think that the Security Council will be able to state its position with one voice on what happened, but we will ask our questions, we will voice our calls and, of course, we will keep this situation under tight control," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano.
He said Moscow is surprised over US actions in Iraq's Mosul, which led to civilian casualties, and added that Russia hopes for accuracy of the coalition's strikes.
