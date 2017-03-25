We'll keep this short.Russia Insider always had a soft spot for Vermont Senator and "socialist" Bernie Sanders.Yes, he supported the destruction of Yugoslavia; yes, he championed a wide range of dumb ideas.But there was something magical about the way this frumpy Vermont grandpa exposed Hillary Clinton as a walking political joke.It's too bad Bernie turned into such a sniveling, Clinton-cavorting jerk-off, though:So long, Bernie. Thanks for the memories. But we part ways here.