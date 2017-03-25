Puppet Masters
Bernie Sanders solidifies his geriatric legacy by issuing a Twitter fatwah against Putin
Russia Insider
Mon, 20 Mar 2017 15:33 UTC
Russia Insider always had a soft spot for Vermont Senator and "socialist" Bernie Sanders.
Yes, he supported the destruction of Yugoslavia; yes, he championed a wide range of dumb ideas.
But there was something magical about the way this frumpy Vermont grandpa exposed Hillary Clinton as a walking political joke.
It's too bad Bernie turned into such a sniveling, Clinton-cavorting jerk-off, though:
So long, Bernie. Thanks for the memories. But we part ways here.
Bernie Sanders solidifies his geriatric legacy by issuing a Twitter fatwah against Putin