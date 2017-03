© John Pinfield



An international team of astronomers has identifiedf (a star too small for nuclear fusion) with theThe object, known as- the outermost reaches - of our Galaxy, made up of theThe scientists report the discovery in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.Brown dwarfs areTheir mass is too small for full nuclear fusion of hydrogen to helium (with a consequent release of energy) to take place, but they are usually significantly more massive than planets.LocatedSDSS J0104+1535 is made of gas that is aroundEstimated to have formed aboutmeasurements also suggest it has amaking it the most massive brown dwarf found to date.It was previously not known if brown dwarfs could form from such primordial gas, andfrom our Galaxy's ancient past.The research team was led by Dr ZengHua Zhang of the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands. He said: "We really didn't expect to see brown dwarfs that are this pure. Having found one though often suggests a much larger hitherto undiscovered population —I'd be very surprised if there aren't many more similar objects out there waiting to be found."using its optical and near-infrared spectrum, measured using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT). This classification was based on a scheme very recently established by Dr Zhang.