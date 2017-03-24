Lanzarote turned white on Sunday, after a hail storm turned parts of Teguise and Tinajo white.

The surprise weather came after a weather warning for heavy rain was issued for the area. However the rain fell as hail in a number of places, creating the wintry scene.


Meanwhile in Tenerife, parts of Mount Teide were covered in snowfall, with some access being restricted to the mountain.

People took to social media to share their images of what may be the final spell of wintry weather for the season.