House Intel Chair Devin Nunes: Admits skeptical legality of surveillance on Trump team
Sputnik
Thu, 23 Mar 2017 22:09 UTC
Surveillance reports included the names of some individuals on Trump's team, Nunes said, which is "perhaps legal." He quickly followed up by saying, "but I don't know if it's right. I think the President is concerned and he should be," Nunes added. The committee still needs more time to investigate, but some of the espionage activity "seems to be inappropriate."
The individuals subject to surveillance "appear" to be under FISA warrants, adding that multiple FISA warrants are "out there." The NSA is cooperating very well with the investigation, Nunes commented. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the committee, was not briefed by Nunes.
The FBI has rejected allegations that surveillance was conducted against Donald Trump prior to November 8. The data was collected in November, December, and January, Nunes explicated. Trump had taken to Twitter to blast the "bad (or sick)" President Barack Obama for "wiretapping," which Trump maintained could include broad forms of surveillance. Nunes confirmed that Trump himself was not the subject of an investigation.
Nevertheless, Nunes "confirmed" that not once, not twice, but "on numerous occasions" US intelligence agencies "incidentally collected information about US citizens involved in the Trump transition." The individuals' names were explicitly stated in intelligence data, potentially constituting a legal violation, he said. "I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show the president-elect and his team were at least monitored and disseminated in what appears to be intelligence reporting channels," the representative said. "None of the surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities," he noted.
"I somewhat do," Trump said in response to a reporter's question whether the President felt vindicated for his tweet alleging that Obama had 'wiretapped' Trump Tower. "I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found."
According to Nunes, Trump Tower was not "wiretapped" prior to the election, as the President originally accused.
Comment: US intel agencies collected info on the transition team numerous times - perhaps legal, but perhaps illegal. Aren't they supposed to be definitive on this aspect? And, as stated, the Trump Tower wasn't wiretapped. But, was there other surveillance of a covert kind? Nunes did not volunteer it...nor deny it.
