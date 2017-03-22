FBI Director James Comey and Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, went to Capitol Hill on Monday to testify before the House Select Committee on Intelligence concerning allegations of Russian interference in the recent elections and Trump's claims that Obama gave him the "Merkel treatment".
There's a lot to unpack here, but we especially enjoyed Rep.Trey Gowdy's questioning.
We'll set the scene:
Two of the nation's top counter-intelligence officials stood by the U.S. intelligence assessment in January that Russian President Vladimir Putin's government sought to help Donald Trump win the 2016 election.Enter Gowdy:
Under questioning from Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas), FBI Director James Comey and Adm. Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, said nothing has changed since they issued their Jan. 6 report on Russian interference in the election.
The report found that senior Russian officials, including Putin, wanted to undermine the U.S. democratic process, hurt Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and help Trump's campaign.
Comey and Rogers declined to provide details on how the intelligence community reached that assessment.
Trey Gowdy (R-SC) is asking Comey (both were prosecutors once) about hearsay and newspaper articles as proof.Gowdy also slammed Comey for using "quadruple hearsay" to support allegations of Russian meddling in the elections.
"The system we respect would laugh you out of court" if one showed up with a newspaper article as evidence, Gowdy says. "How do you cross-examine an anonymous source? How do you cross-examine hearsay?"
The FBI investigation itself is creating a cloud over the sitting administration, Nunes tells Comey.
Comey says he can't answer if the FBI has any evidence of any wrongdoing.
"I can tell you that we don't have any evidence," he says, urging Comey to hurry with his probe and ending the hearing.
Do you think a lack of evidence will stop Comey from marching off a cliff? Think again:
Comey told the House Intelligence Committee that not only was the FBI investigating Russian interference in the campaign but he also dropped this bombshell: FBI agents are probing potential "coordination" between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. This investigation could lead to criminal charges.So basically Comey refuses to answer any questions with any solid evidence, but he's 100 percent sure that Trump is a Russian agent.
Who needs evidence, anyway? Listen to CNN, citizen.
