Authorities in Puerto Rico say a dead pygmy sperm whale has washed up on the U.S. territory's north coast.Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said the whale was found Wednesday morning in the town of Rio Grande just east of the capital. A necropsy is planned.Pygmy sperm whales are elusive and rarely seen at sea. They are slightly larger than dolphins and live in warm waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans.Source: AP