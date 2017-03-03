© Melissa Sue Gerrits



While Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr. lay dying at a Fayetteville motel, his final moments were livestreamed on Facebook.Police are now looking for those responsible for the shooting death."I just want to know who in the world with any kind of decency would do something like that?" said his mother, Pamela Blackshire, at a news conference Thursday. "It's a shame they couldn't be arrested for watching someone dying and not assisting."The family and police are asking for the public's help in solving the Jan. 19 homicide.Blackshire, 27, of Hope Mills, had scheduled to meet up with someone at the Motel 6, 2076 Cedar Creek Road, the night that he was shot.He was robbed when he arrived at the motel, which is near Interstate 95. Police say someone stole his cellphone and shoes.Investigators aren't sure whether Blackshire was shot at the time of the robbery or after. But just before midnight, police responded to a call of a shooting. They found Blackshire near the rear of the motel. He died the next morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Sgt. Pedro Orellano said detectives are looking into who he was meeting at the motel, which is near Interstate 95.The homicide came as a shock to his family. He was the father to a 1-year-old son."He was a hard-working, young man," Pamela Blackshire said. "He didn't get into any kind of trouble and he never gave us any kind of problems."Watching the livestream was especially difficult for his family. His mother said the video was about 10 minutes long.The video has since been removed from Facebook. Orellano said Facebook helped police identify the person who filmed it. Police interviewed that person and determined that he or she wasn't involved in the killing and will not be charged."It is despicable," Orellano said. "I agree."Lt. Todd Joyce said people who see victims of violence should call 911 rather than try to video it.Shortly after Blackshire's death, police released information on a "vehicle of interest" in the case. Orellano said police found that vehicle and determined the occupants weren't involved in the death.The homicide is the city's first unsolved case in the last 20 months, Orellano said. Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Blackshire's death.Pamela Blackshire has also created a GoFundMe account, raising money toward a reward for information. The current goal for the campaign is to raise $5,000."What we are looking for is justice," Blackshire said.