© JORGE GONZALEZ



A research team led by Arnaud Brayard at University of Burgundy - Franche-Comté in France analysed a large haul of fossils uncovered near the town of Paris in Idaho, US, and found "a phylogenetically diverse, functionally complex, and trophically multileveled marine ecosystem" - including a type of sponge thought to have gone extinct 200 million years before.The haul - dubbed the Paris Biota - dates from about 250 million years ago - almost immediately after the end of what evolutionary historians call "the great dying".The Early Triassic, which followed the Permian, is usually considered a period of stark biological scarcity worldwide. However, the new finding suggests that on parts of the sea floor, at least, things weren't so bleak.As well as boasting a surprising 20 distinct Metazoan orders, the fossil assemblage - preserved in limestone and shale in a shallow section of the western US basin - also contains primitive cephalopods, sponges and algae, some previously thought to have evolved 50 million years later."The Paris Biota highlights the key evolutionary position of Early Triassic fossil ecosystems in the transition from the Paleozoic to the Modern biosphere," the researchers explain, adding that the finding shows "that the rise of the modern evolutionary fauna at least sometimes emerged from taxonomically, phylogenetically, and ecologically diverse communities."The researchers have called the find "remarkable", touting it as "a new landmark for understanding the marine recovery dynamics" after the world's most severe extinction.