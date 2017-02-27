© YouTube/Андрей Щетинин (screen capture)
The rooftops of houses are barely visible following blizzards in Kazakhstan this month.
Heavy snowfall and blizzards have affected regions of Kazakhstan. Although some blizzard conditions were predicted by Kazhydromet (National Hydrometeorological Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan) such was the accumulation of snowfall in the area around Prīrechnoe, residents had to resort to digging tunnels to escape from their homes.