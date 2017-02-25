© Orlando Sentinel
A Melbourne man who authorities said hopped out of his car on a busy causeway and then stripped naked in the rain before wrestling with several police officers in front of onlookers, remains under a mental evaluation Thursday.

The unusual incident happened about 3 p.m., Wednesday as heavy rains and winds whipped through the area. Melbourne Police Lt. Steven Sadoff said the unidentified man was driving along the Eau Gallie Causeway when he stopped and got out of the vehicle.

"He pulled over and took off all of his clothes on top of the causeway. Then he started running around yelling, 'I am God,'" Sadoff said.

Melbourne police arrived within moments and attempted to grab the slippery, naked man in the rain.

"They did have to wrestle with him. We didn't know if he would do something silly or jump off the causeway at that point," Sadoff said.

The man was handcuffed and taken into custody. He was turned over to a nearby hospital for an evaluation. An investigation continues.