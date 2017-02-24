© Modern Diplomacy

"The American people are the most drugged people in the history of the planet...Illegal drugs get most of the headlines, but the truth is that the number of Americans that are addicted to legal drugs is far greater than the number of Americans that are addicted to illegal drugs...close to 70 percent of all Americans are currently on at least one prescription drug...In addition, there are 60 million Americans that 'abuse alcohol' and 22 million Americans that use illegal drugs...What that means is that almost everyone that you meet is going to be on something.



That sounds absolutely crazy but it is true...We are literally being drugged out of our minds...there are 70 million Americans that are taking 'mind-altering drugs' right now...If it seems like most people cannot think clearly these days, it is because they can't...We love our legal drugs and it is getting worse with each passing year...And considering the fact that big corporations are making tens of billions of dollars peddling their drugs to the rest of us, don't expect things to change any time soon..."

"There exists an association between creativity and major mental disorders known since antiquity. The ancient Greeks considered both as "having been touched by the gods." Aristoteles, in his perspicacity, stated, "There is no genius without having a touch of madness." This phenomenon has been verified repeatedly in studies in the past. Does one phenomenon cause the other or do both share a common underlying factor or mechanism? How are geniuses able to accomplish "creative fits"?



Although the proposed origin and mechanism of the brain function of creative geniuses is novel, empirical evidence is available to support this theory. Empirical evidence demonstrates that creativity and major mental disorders share a common pool made up of individuals with an extreme temperamental variant who, if endowed with other qualities (eg, high intelligence, tenacity, curiosity, energy) and live in a nurturing and complementary zeitgeist, can be creative geniuses. On the other hand, persons with a similar temperament but who do not have the additional qualities form a common pool of individuals who are at increased risk for a major mental disorder."

As was predicted in Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, the Elite have a vested interest in keeping their subjugated populace drugged to the maximum extent possible so that they do not ever wake from their stupor in order to challenge their soft (and sometimes overt) tyranny over them.Brave New World is a novel written in 1931 by Aldous Huxley, and published in 1932. Set in London in the year AD 2540 (632 A.F.—"After Ford"—in the book), the novel anticipates developments in reproductive technology, sleep-learning, psychological manipulation, and classical conditioning that combine profoundly to change society.The "World State" was built upon the principles of Henry Ford's assembly line: mass production, homogeneity, predictability, and consumption of disposable consumer goods. While the World State lacks any supernatural-based religions, Ford himself is revered as the creator of their society but not as a deity, and characters celebrate Ford Day and swear oaths by his name (e.g., "By Ford!"). In this sense, some fragments of traditional religion are present, such as Christian crosses, which had their tops cut off to be changed to a "T".From birth, members of every class are indoctrinated by recorded voices repeating slogans while they sleep (called "hypnopædia" in the book) to believe their own class is superior, but that the other classes perform needed functions. Any residual unhappiness is resolved by an antidepressant and hallucinogenic drug called "soma."As was explained in ZeroHedge's article by Michael Snyder in "The Drugging Of America Summarized In 19 Mind-Altering Facts," the author makes the points that:As was recited in the article "Psychiatrists: the drug pushers" published by The Guardian, "They say failed doctors become psychiatrists, and that failed psychiatrists specialize in drugs." The article asks the seminal question: "Is the current epidemic of depression and hyperactivity the result of disease-mongering by the psychiatric profession and big pharma? Does psychiatry have any credibility left at all?"Unfortunately the long-term effects on the population are that the best and brightest, the ones who can easily gauge and determine just what exactly is wrong with the way the planet is being run, are often times the most depressed, and therefore deemed to be "mentally ill."The Psychiatric Times issued an obviously well-hidden article by the Oligarchs/Plutocrats entitled "The Association Between Major Mental Disorders and Geniuses" wherein it was shown that:The early-on "diagnosis" and forced drug administration immediately silences and stifles creativity and problem-solving abilities, not to mention the motivation to undo the wrongs of the world, and renders the world's people leaderless.The Oligarch/Plutocrat's favorite and most highly funded publications, such as the Huffington Post, eschew mercilessly and repeatedly that "Early Detection for Mental Illness Is a Must," while preaching on and on about today's young geniuses needing to be clipped right from the beginning, before they do any real or meaningful damage to the existing status quo, which is often pretty evil.