Jan Reckendorff, from the public prosecutor's office in Viborg, said:

A Danish man who posed a video of himself setting fire to the Quran on Facebook has been charged with blasphemy in the first such prosecutionThe 42-year-old suspect put the clip, entitled "Consider your neighbour: it stinks when it burns" to a group called "YES TO FREEDOM - NO TO ISLAM" in December 2015.Judges in Aalborg will heard the case, although a date has not yet been set. The maximum sentence for blasphemy is four months in prison but Mr Reckendorff said prosecutors were more likely to seek a fine.Copies of the Quran are treated with reverence by Muslims and any move to desecrate or destroy the holy book is seen as a grave insult.Rumours of Quran burnings have sparked arrests, lynchings and riots in Muslim-majority countries, while the move has been appropriated by the far-right and anti-Islamic groups, including the Westboro Baptist Church in America.The last was in 1971, when two Denmark Radio producers were acquitted after airing a song mocking Christianity.Two people were previously fined in 1946 after acting out a "baptism" at a ball in Copenhagen, while four others were sentenced for putting up anti-Semitic posters and leaflets in 1938.At least a dozen other cases have been considered but not charged, including in 2006 when prosecutors decided to stop an investigation into the Jyllands-Posten newspaper over a controversial set of caricatures under the headline "The Face of Mohamed".The publication sparked protests around the world, with insulting the Prophet seen as a grave offence to Muslims and Islamic scholars interpreting Quran verses on idolatry to forbid any representation of Mohamed.