A marine wildlife expert from Brixham has described the killing of dolphins in South West waters as a 'massacre' - with over 100 found dead in just eight weeks.Large trawlers are being blamed for the alarming increase - with French boats said to be the worst offenders as they work in pairs.It is understood they are competing with dolphins for fish such as mackerel, herring, bass and sprats and experts say they are wiping out entire family groups.The mammals get caught up in the nets used by trawlermen and are suffocated when held under the water.Lindy Hingley, founder of Brixham Sea Watch, said: "It's murder. It's a massacre."It takes 20 minutes for them to die, and it's an appalling death.""We have all towed up the odd dead dolphin in the past and talked about it in the pub. But now it's not a rare occurrence."She said: "More have been found in Cornwall because the boats catching them have been working off Cornwall."It's turning out to be a pretty grim year."A spokesman for Devon Wildlife Trust, which has launched a Devon Dolphins campaign, said: "News of dead dolphins and porpoises is always distressing but this winter the numbers of these beautiful animals being stranded does seem to have exceeded those of recent years. It is now a cause of considerable concern."The precise cause of these deaths is often hard to ascertain but the numbers occurring do give greater urgency to the calls for better protection for all our marine wildlife. Devon Wildlife Trust, along with the wider Wildlife Trust movement has led the recent campaign for a Marine Protected Area off the coast of Devon."If designated by the government, the Lyme Bay Deeps Marine Conservation Zone would specifically provide protection to an area of our seas off Torbay which we know is important as a feeding and breeding area for dolphins and porpoises."The Marine Management Organisation said the creatures are legally protected.A spokesman said: "We're aware of local fishermen's concerns and have been working with other organisations to look into these."Rob Deaville, UK project manager of the Defra-funded Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, said they were told of 76 dead dolphins in January alone.Of those, 13 were taken away for post-mortem examinations - and five showed clear signs they had been caught in nets.