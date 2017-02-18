A 23ft whale has been found dead on the north-east coast.The sea mammal was found on the sands of St Cyrus Beach on February 14 and was reported to the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme.However it was already dead when found, and is said to be "extremely decomposed" to the point where experts cannot identify which type of whale it is.A team from National Museums Scotland are collecting the remains, and will transfer them to a lab to pinpoint the species.A spokesman for the organisation said it was a 23ft "toothed" whale.He added: "We don't know what species it is. After it gets collected, that sort of thing will be found out. It has been dead for a while. They will be taking it away for a lab."The process of removing the carcass is expected to go on into the weekend.