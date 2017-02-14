Like tap dancing that makes a lot of noise, so too are vaccine studies peripherally pointing to real vaccine concerns about which the U.S. federal health agencies (HHS, CDC and FDA) and state health departments probably won't do anything to correct, i.e., eliminate vaccines, as some countries are doing with some vaccines. The ever-increasing—"growing like Topsy"—CDC vaccine schedule has to stop! With almost three hundred new vaccines in production, how many will infants, toddlers and teens be mandated to receive when those vaccines obtain licensure? Furthermore, aren't vaccines Big Pharma's annuity products, so what should consumers expect?
All one ever hears is more research has to be done! That seems to be the mantra for all science today.
Personally, I don't think there ever will be enough research to 'satisfy' vaccine inventors, manufacturers, pushers, acolytes and those implementing certain population agendas that vaccines are harmful to human health, especially the developing immune and central nervous systems in infants, toddlers and children.
The research is there!
My book, Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don't Know About Vaccines, cites innumerable studies and peer reviewed scientific articles the U.S. Congress, Big Pharma and CDC/FDA deliberately ignore because, if they took them seriously, it would demand they implement dramatic changes, especially enforcing the Precautionary Principle [3].
According to Robert Kennedy's latest article,
More than 95,000 children in the database that were analyzed had one of seven neuropsychiatric disorders: anorexia nervosa, anxiety disorder, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and tic disorder. [1]Furthermore, others over the years have found similar consequences. For instance, consider what Dr Timothy Craig, Division of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology at Penn State Hershey, had to say:
Antibiotics and vaccines, while protecting us from dangerous and serious diseases, have also weakened our resistance to allergies and asthma. [2] [CJF emphasis added]That statement, in my opinion, exemplifies the trade-off that's taking place within the human organism, especially in young children: a seriously weakened or impaired immune system, which leads to chronic diseases earlier in life. This article, "America's New Normal: Chronically Ill Kids" needs to be taken seriously.
According to the University of Michigan "Michigan Medicine"[4]:
Chronic condition is an "umbrella" term. Children with chronic illnesses may be ill or well at any given time, but they are always living with their condition. Some examples of chronic conditions include (but are not limited to):
- Asthma (the most common)
- Diabetes
- Cerebral palsy
- Sickle cell anemia
- Cystic fibrosis
- Cancer
- AIDS
- Epilepsy
- Spina bifida
- Congenital heart problems
Vaccines effectively are reprogramming and changing the human immune system from its innate capabilities to a pharmacologically-induced "adaptive or acquired" immunity, which demands vaccines and booster shots to maintain some 'semblance' of Big Pharma's definition of "immunity."
There has been a 'comfortable' trade-off of infectious diseases for chronic, lifelong illnesses where patients will be dependent upon Big Pharma meds for the rest of their lives. According to Focus for Health, "Approximately 27% of U.S. children live with chronic health conditions that can affect their daily lives and normal activities."
Going from 12.8% in 1996 to 26.6% in 2006 statistics for chronic disease must be taken in proper context of correlation and causation, e.g., the number of vaccines for infants and toddlers on the CDC's vaccine schedule and the growing trend in childhood chronic diseases. According to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, the leading cause of death in children ages one to four years is "congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities." For children five to fourteen years of age, it's "cancer." [7]
Take a look at this comparative vaccine schedule chart 1983 versus 2015 from Peaceful Parent: [6]
I'd say that's a pretty good return on their propaganda investment that vaccines are 'safe, effective and life-saving'! Big Pharma was able to hoodwink the U.S. Congress into passing the law that gave Big Pharma a "get out of jail free" card, which took away all legal and financial liabilities for their defective products, e.g., vaccines.
By the way, there will be the "Empty Stroller Walk" March 5, 2017 around the country to commemorate babies who died after receiving vaccinations. More information about it can be found at Change.Org
Let's stop the tap dancing around vaccine issues; it's time for serious action by the U.S. Congress.
References
[1] ecowatch.com
[2] pennstatehealthnews.org
[3] unesdoc.unesco.org
[4] med.umich.edu
[5] focusforhealth.org
[6] drmomma.org
[7] cdc.gov
About the author
Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting. Catherine's latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don't Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com. Her 2012 book A Cancer Answer, Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments, is available on Amazon.com and as a Kindle eBook.
"Tap Dancing" around vaccine issuesIf the Rand Corporation found strong evidence vaccines cause Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), myalgia, seizures, meningitis, encephalitis and other adverse health problems, and Robert F Kennedy Jr.,...