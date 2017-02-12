The question many are asking is this: Is Trump's executive order necessary, or over-the-top? A look at Libya may help answer that question.
Joining us again this week are James and JoAnne Moriarty. Continuing from our last discussion with the Moriartys and Libyan Sheik Khaled Tantoush, this week we will discuss the situation in Libya today. Specifically, the Moriartys will share what they know about the passports provided to terrorists in Libya from all over the planet. Just like Saudi Arabia in the 80s and 90s, Libya has become the one-stop-shop for jihadis who need new papers. And just as many terrorists have posed as refugees to get into Europe, many use Libyan passports to come to the U.S. Sometimes they're even welcomed with open arms.
