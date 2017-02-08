© Jacky Naegelen / Reuters

Several people have reportedly been injured after fire broke out at the French capital's Place d'Italie metro station following a loud explosion.French journalist Remy Buisine from Brut reported on Twitter that eight people have been injured as result of the incident, with some of them suffering from smoke inhalation.Although no official explanation has been given by the authorities with regards to the reported explosion, the fire is believed to be caused by an "electrical problem," according to Buisine.Police and fire vehicles have been seen outside the station.Meanwhile, the Paris metro reported that the traffic between Bastille and Place d'Italie was discontinued due to the "release of smoke," without giving any details on its origin.