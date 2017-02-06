Society's Child
Four Texas fraternities suspended under reports of hazing, party where 20-year-old student found dragged to death
Kelsey Bradshaw
San Antonio Express-News
Sun, 05 Feb 2017 19:53 UTC
A university investigation found Pi Kappa Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega, Kappa Alpha Order and Delta Tau Delta each participated in hazing and serving minors, among other violations including submitting false documents to Texas State, according to the memorandums obtained by mySA.com.
Local law enforcement agencies called to Cool River Ranch for the Oct. 28, 2016 party found vomit in the facility's bathrooms, and passed out party-goers throughout the area. Additionally, the university investigation revealed that EMS officials were called to the party the night before a 20-year-old was found dead.
"The investigation found that attendees were intoxicated to the point of being unconscious as they laid on the ground or being intoxicated to the point of throwing up," each memorandum states.
In the notice sent to Alpha Tau Omega, officials said the fraternity was found to have texted a chapter member to tell university officials that the party was not one of their events, drinks were not being served from the bar and that everyone had their own drinks. However, the investigation found the fraternities were responsible for serving beer and boxed wine at the event.
Moreover, the fraternities were unable to provide the university with sufficient evidence that identification of minors was properly checked.
The morning after the party, the body of Jordin Taylor, a 20-year-old Alpha Delta Pi sorority member and respiratory care freshman, was found near Cool River Ranch underneath a bus after being dragged 500 feet, officials said. Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said Taylor's cause of death was "consistent with being stuck and dragged by the bus" and "appears to be an accident."
On what appears to be Taylor's Twitter account, she favorited a tweet posted Oct. 27 containing an image promoting a "Monster Mash" party hosted by Delta Tau Delta, Alpha Tau Omega, Kappa Alpha and Pi Kappa Alpha Order fraternities — the fraternities facing suspension for their alleged actions.
The flier image did not include a date or location for the "Monster Mash" party.
On Nov. 1, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity released a statement that the chapter voluntarily suspended all operations in the wake of Taylor's death.
Staff writer Madalyn Mendoza contributed to this report.
