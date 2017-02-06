© American Meteor Society
AMS Event#454-2017 – Caught on a Police Dashcam (Lisle, IL PD)

Over 170 reports from IL, WI, MI, IN, OH, IA, NY, Ontario, KY and MN

The AMS has received over 170 reports so far (and counting...) about of a fireball event over seen over Wisconsin on Wednesday, February 6th 2017 around 01:27CST (07:31 UT.). The green fireball was seen primarily from Illinois and Wisconsin but witnesses from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, Minessota and Ontario (Canada) also reported the event.



First Estimated Trajectory

The map below shows the witnesses location with the first estimated trajectory. The preliminary estimated trajectory plotted from the witness reports shows the meteor was traveling from the Southwest to Northeast ended its flight on the Lake Michigan somewhere between Sheboygan, Wi and Manitowoc wi.

AMS Event#454-2017 – First estimated trajectory and witness location

Below is a video of the event shared on the AMS Website by Daniel Lagos originally posted on the National Weather Service's Twitter account from the Lisle, IL PD


Below is a video of the first estimated trajector of the event: